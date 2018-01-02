Fifteen Cornwall has joined a local campaign fighting against the use of plastic straws, in a bid to protect marine life.

As part of the Final Straw Cornwall campaign, Fifteen has joined other local businesses and banned single-use plastic straws across its operations.

The Fifteen Cornwall restaurant is based at popular holiday spot Watergate Bay and enjoys an unspoilt beach front view. CEO Matthew Thomson said: “We love our location on the beach at Watergate Bay and we care deeply about protecting our beautiful environment and the wildlife that lives in and around our shores.

“Sustainability has always been an important part of our ethos. We aim to do whatever we can to minimise our impact on the environment, reduce waste and ensure that we maintain the beauty of the bay and surrounding area for generations to come.”

The Final Straw Cornwall campaign hopes to make the Duchy the first plastic straw-free county in the UK.

Around 8.5 billion straws are used in the UK every year, each taking hundreds of years to decompose and often ending up in seas and on our beaches. The Final Straw Cornwall initiative is aiming to prevent further plastic pollution in the county.