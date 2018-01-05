Tourism businesses are being offered the chance to get ahead for 2018 and learn from leading industry experts at Visit Cornwall’s Tourism Summit.

Taking place on February 8 at The Headland Hotel inNewquay, the day will offer insight, knowledge and hands-on business improvement ideas.

Motivational marketing expert and customer champion, Geoff Ramm, will lead a line-up of high profile speakers and in an interactive workshop will share marketing know-how and thought leadership to help businesses stand out from the crowd.

Delegates will also hear from Visit Cornwall, VisitEngland and GWR who will explore tourism economy and strategy and delve into the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for Cornwall’s tourism industry. The latest tourism trends will also be revealed and businesses will come away with fresh research to inform their own marketing plans.

But as Malcolm Bell, Visit Cornwall CEO, explains, the primary objective of the summit is to motive and inspire creativity: “The Cornwall Tourism Summit brings together the best minds in the industry help businesses tap into emerging trends,” he said.

“Thinking creatively is key to reaching the right markets and the one-day event has been designed to whip up innovative approaches to Cornwall’s destination marketing as well as bring businesses together for networking and sharing of best practice.”

Tickets are £40pp or £30pp for Visit Cornwall members.

For more information and to book, click here.