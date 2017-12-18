A holiday company in Cornwall is reporting a huge boost in winter bookings this year.

Perranporth-based Duchy Holidays has seen a 70% increase in bookings for its holiday properties in north Cornwall for December and January.

The company has booked 92 weeks in its self-catering cottages, houses and apartments for December and January, compared with 54 weeks at the same time last year.

Michelle Robertson from Duchy Holidays commented: “This is massive improvement in bookings for what is usually a quiet time of year. This is great news for us and the property owners we represent, as well as for the local economy which benefits from the winter tourists.”

Duchy Holidays manages holiday homes for property owners in and around Perranporth and St Agnes. The company gets booked up fast for the summer months, but has never been this busy in the middle of winter.

“We’re not sure why we have had so many more bookings this year,” Robertson added. “We think it could be a combination of things which are leading people down to Cornwall this winter.

“Some of the reasons we’ve gleaned from discussions with customers include cheaper out-of-season holidays, the growing popularity of getaways over the Christmas school holidays and the desire to take a domestic ‘staycation’ instead of a long-haul holiday abroad.

“We also believe the ever-increasing popularity of Cornwall and the high profile of the Cornwall brand continue to contribute to the rise in bookings all year round.”