New MD at Headland

The Headland Hotel has promoted general manager, Darryl Reburn, to the board of directors.

Reburn will take on the role of MD from owner John Armstrong, who will become chairman while wife Carolyn Reburn remains a director.

Recently identified as one of the south west’s fastest-growing companies, with a turnover last year of £8.4 million and pre-tax profit of £1.33 million, The Headland employs 190 staff year round.

The AA four-silver star hotel, perched on the cliffs above Fistral Beach, has 96 bedrooms, 39 luxury 5 star self-catering cottages plus an award-winning spa. Work has recently commenced on a state-of-the-art outdoor aquatic centre with five pools due to be completed at the end of 2018. With bookings at a record level, this Christmas and New Year are expected to beat all previous records.

The Armstrongs bought The Headland nearly 39 years ago and have been actively involved in its evolution from a run-down building with a leaking roof to multi-award-winning icon ever since.

John Armstrong said: “We’re the sole shareholders but we’ve got an exceptional team who take on the day-to-day responsibility of running the hotel – led by Darryl Reburn who has proved himself to be outstanding.

“We’re delighted that he’s now an official member of our board and have no doubt that, with him at the helm, the business will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Reburn joined as deputy general manager in May 2011 and became general manager less than a year later.

He said: “I feel very honoured to have been offered the MD position and am very excited with all the developments taking place which will make The Headland an even more attractive destination all year round.”