Isles of Scilly Guide unveiled

The Islands’ Partnership, the destination management organisation for the Isles of Scilly, has revealed its official Islands Guide for 2018.

The much-anticipated 124-page annual brochure is available to read and download online from today, while printed copies will be available from the end of the week.

The 2018 Guide has a high-quality feel with stunning photography and engaging editorial from the likes of TV presenter Kate Humble and Lonely Planet’s James Kay. This year, one of the main themes for the Guide is ‘Treasure Islands’, drawing on Scilly’s distinctive, but often hidden, culture and heritage.

In addition, the 2018 Guide continues the popular #myScilly series which introduces readers to some of the islands’ local characters and what they love most about the islands. It also takes a closer look at the islands’ thriving food and drink scene – from the perspective of the growers and producers; local tour guides tell of their favourite walks around Scilly; adventure journalists Jen and Sim Benson, retell their tales of their time on Scilly with their two small children, whilst the Island Garden feature reveals more about how the islands are a true living landscape.

Islands’ Partnership executive director, David Jackson, said: “In recent years, the Isles of Scilly Guide has been widely regarded as one of best destination guides in the country which is something we’re incredibly proud of and naturally keen to see continue.

“Every year we strive to produce a guide that comes close to doing justice to what a truly special place Scilly really is. With another original and distinctive cover this year, coupled with its inspiring content of authentic island experiences and compelling reasons to visit, I’m sure that the 2018 Guide will be another huge success.”