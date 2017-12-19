The China Fleet Country Club in Saltash has been awarded four-star rating by the AA.

China Fleet County Club is a hotel, golf and health club set in 180 acres of countryside on the banks of the River Tamar in Saltash. Having first opened in 1991, the club celebrated its 25th anniversary last year with HRH Princess Anne.

“We are very proud and delighted to have been awarded 4 stars from the AA – it is a fantastic achievement for China Fleet and the team here,” said China Fleet MD Dean Bennett.

“What a great award for the progress we have made in the last year and to the team’s friendly attitude, commitment, professionalism and excellent customer care.”

The club has recently undergone a series of refreshments including refurbished apartments and a new £500k aqua spa.