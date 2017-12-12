The Retallack Resort and Spa has some limited late availability for anyone who has left booking their office Christmas party until the last minute.

For £35 per person, you could be celebrating in Retallack’s spectacular 150-seater tipi. Parties are still available on Friday 15, Saturday 16, Thursday 21 and Friday 22 December.

For more intimate festive gatherings, The Lookout Restaurant & Lounge is also available to book but again there is only limited availability, so prompt booking is advised.

To check availability and to book now email christmas17@retallackresort.co.uk.