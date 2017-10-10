Tourism marketing in the spotlight

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) is shining a spotlight on how tourism and leisure marketers can prepare for future marketing challenges.

CIM is bringing together marketing experts to give practical insight on current issues and share their marketing wisdom at a special event to be held at The Business Space in Launceston on Thursday October 19.

Topics include practical insights into preparing for next year’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and emerging digital marketing disciplines.

The evening event also will include an audience and panel discussion with invited guests.

CIM members and non-members are welcome with tickets starting from £5. Click here for the full programme and booking information.