A Cornish holiday company is urging holidaymakers to book early for 2018, following a rush of advance bookings for its cottages and holiday homes next year.

Perranporth-based Duchy Holidays says it has been taking a lot of bookings for its rental properties for next summer, after the release of its 2018 dates only a couple of months ago.

Michelle Robertson from Duchy Holidays commented: “Many of our guests are loyal customers who return year-on-year to stay at the same or similar properties. People who enjoyed their holidays this year are getting in fast to make sure they also have a good base for next summer.

“With a destination as popular as Cornwall, it’s no use leaving it to the last minute. Those who do may not be able to stay where and when they want.”