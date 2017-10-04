Cornish holiday lettings agency Harbour Holidays has retained 100% of its property owners for continued service into 2018.

The Padstow-based accommodation rental company has confirmed that all of the holiday home owners who currently market a total of 167 properties through its specialist service have signed up again for next year.

Nicky Stanley from Harbour Holidays said: “It has been a fantastic year for us. A new website and renewed marketing effort has enabled us to achieve solid booking levels for our clients.

“The 100% retention rate shows that we are doing things right and it’s a pleasure to know that property owners have complete faith in our first-class service.”