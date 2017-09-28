Gallacher opens new golf course

The Gwel an Mor Resort in Portreath officially opened its new nine-hole golf course this week.

‘The Famous Nine’, whose design was inspired by famous holes around the world, was opened at a ceremony yesterday (Sep 28) by former Ryder Cup captain, Bernard Gallacher.

Despite the wet and windy weather, Gallacher christened the course by playing the inaugural round with three local golfing champions – Simon Hobbs, Simon Harper, and Laura Andrew.

The golf course is the latest part of a £5 million investment at the resort, following the launch of an indoor play centre last year and earlier this month, a new fishing lake.

“I enjoyed playing the course very much,” said Gallacher. “The most life-like was the hole inspired by the ‘Postage Stamp’ (Troon) – when I stood on the tee it felt exactly like it; hats off to the course designer David Cooper for creating a terrific course.”