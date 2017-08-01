A five-star eco-friendly holiday complex in Porthtowan is to upgrade its facilities after securing a £1.15 million funding package from Santander Business Banking.

Established in 1997 by husband-and-wife team John and Pauline Barrow, Rosehill Lodges was originally a campsite until 2006 when The Barrows substantially redeveloped the site into ten luxury lodges with grass roofs.

The investment will allow the owners to make additional improvements which will include recruiting a marketing manager and investing in a new website in the autumn.

John Barrow said: “Since redeveloping the site from a campsite we have seen an uplift in numbers each year as environmentally conscious visitors look for somewhere relaxing to enjoy their holiday. The funding from Santander will allow us to continue to strive for this excellence as we make additional investments in the business.”