Visitors to Cornwall are being offered the chance to stay in Rick Stein’s old family home, following its recent listing as a holiday rental property with Harbour Holidays.

Polventon is a large art deco style house built in the 1930s by the father of Rick Stein – the TV chef, author and restaurateur who is based in Padstow.

The large, whitewashed property commands a prominent position on Trevose Head, close to the historic lighthouse and the seaside villages of Harlyn and Constantine.

As the childhood home of Rick Stein, Polventon has appeared on several of his television programmes over the years.

Nicky Turriff from Harbour Holidays commented: “Polventon is a truly unique property in an outstanding coastal location. It has a magical, timeless quality which makes it a perfect hideaway for a holiday on the Cornish coast.

“Rick Stein is a big presence in Padstow with several businesses to his name. Many people have seen his shows on television and visit the town to eat at his restaurants. His historical connection with Polventon adds to the originality and appeal of this property.”