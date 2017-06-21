Cornwall is home to the second ‘most expensive’ beach in the UK, according to a new report.

The Beach Price Index 2017, from online travel specialist, TravelBird, features more than 300 seaside locations from 70 countries around the globe.

TravelBird first examined an extensive catalogue of the world’s most popular beaches, before reducing this to a final shortlist of just over 300 locations, ranked on the cost of spending a day at each.

To calculate their affordability, the price of five essentials were then researched for each destination: the cost of a bottle of sun cream (200 ml), a bottle of water (500 ml), a beer (33 cl bottle), lunch (including drink and dessert for one person), and an ice cream.

According to the index, Norway by far has the most expensive beaches in the world, with five in the top ten. Taking all five essentials, a day at Kristiansand Beach would set you back a total of £51.82.

Priory Bay Beach on the Isle of Wight is the most expensive beach in the UK, coming 147th on the list overall, just ahead of Watergate Bay at 151st, where it would cost you £28.74. Pentile Bay on Tresco also features (163rd) at a cost of £28.24.

To access the full index, click here.