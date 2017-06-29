New website for holiday company

Padstow holiday cottage specialist, Harbour Holidays, has launched a new website.

The new website, which was designed and developed by Venn Creative, has been completely rebuilt and includes the latest design features and functionality to help holidaymakers research and book their properties.

Director, Nicky Turriff, said: “We’ve had some lovely feedback following the launch of the new website. We’re very proud of the new site which is a fantastic showcase for the holiday properties we represent.”