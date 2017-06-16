St Ives Boat Services has brought the town’s newest and largest cruising boat to the harbour with the arrival of The Four Sisters.

The new vessel, which accommodates up to 43 passengers and two crew members, is the first of its kind to be seen in the Penwith harbour since the mid-1980s when The Cornish Belle previously offered pleasure cruises in the bay.

The new passenger vessel will operate primarily as a pleasure tour vessel with three to four trips a day for visitors in high season, taking in cruises along the coastline to explore the marine life around Seal Island and Godrevy Lighthouse.

The boat will also be available for private charter to allow residents and visitors to the town enjoy deep-sea fishing trips and private tours on request.

“The crew and I are delighted to introduce The Four Sisters as the latest sea vessel in the bay,” said Adam Barber, owner and skipper of St Ives Boat Services.