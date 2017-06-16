Merchants Manor in Falmouth has joined one of the world’s largest independent hotel brands.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts represents more than 650 hotels, resorts, residences, and hotel groups across 85 countries.

Nick Rudlin, owner of the four star hotel, commented: “We are so proud to be become part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts family, it is a real testament to the hard work of the team that we are now on a global stage and recognised for our outstanding hospitality and ability to create memorable moments.”

All guests of Merchants Manor are now eligible to enroll in the iPrefer hotel rewards programme, which offers a range of benefits at more than 600 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts locations worldwide.