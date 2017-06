Cornish holiday lettings agent, Aspects Holidays, has opened up a sixth office in the Duchy.

The newly-refurbished office in Mevagissey will be managed by Michelle Frank, who joins Aspects with a background in the travel industry, and will be supported by Lizzy Brady.

Aspects Holidays markets more than 500 properties throughout Cornwall, with offices in St Ives, Hayle, Penzance, Newquay, Bude, and now Mevagissey.