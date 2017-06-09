A B&B in Falmouth is marking its first anniversary by offering a special new facility for its guests.

‘Retro-chic’ bed and breakfast Chelsea House has launched a new outdoor garden room for guests.

Since taking over the business last year, owners Sharon Retson and Nigel Sillis have undertaken a complete restoration of the historic building, built in 1908 as the home of a Dutch Packet Ship Captain.

Completing the restoration in May 2016, the B&B is now a “trendy haven of vintage mid-century modern design, musical artwork and stunning sea view rooms with a friendly welcome”.

And this has been complemented by a modern guest, a garden room, designed and installed by ModBox Spaces, based in Bodmin.

ModBox Spaces specialises in the design and manufacture of eco-friendly spaces for commercial and domestic use including garden rooms, garden offices and garden gyms throughout the south west.

Sillis said: “We’ve had great feedback from guests who use the space to work, eat, chill out and enjoy the sea views and semitropical garden…the new garden room has been the perfect milestone to celebrate our first year in business.”