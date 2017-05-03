The destination management company for the Isles of Scilly, the Islands’ Partnership, has launched its photography competition for 2017 in partnership with St Mary’s Hall Hotel and Isles of Scilly Travel.

The annual Isles of Scilly Photography Competition has grown to become a popular feature across the islands, attracting more than 2,500 entries over the past three years.

Last year’s winning photo, ‘Sky, Sea, Sand’ by Carl Farran, together with the winning entries from 2014 and 2015 – ‘Puffin’ by Steven Burbidge and Megan Gallacher’s ‘Tropical Oasis’, respectively – have all become iconic marketing images for the Isles of Scilly, alongside many of those that were shortlisted in their categories.

The 2017 competition is open to all photographers living on, working on, or visiting the islands between May 1 and September 30, as well as, for one special category, visitors who have been coming to the islands for years and who wish to share some distinctive photographic memories of Scilly.

The outright winner will win a three-night break for two on a B&B basis at St Mary’s Hall Hotel on St Mary’s, together with two return tickets on the Scillonian III passenger ferry courtesy of Isles of Scilly Travel.

“The annual Isles of Scilly Photography Competition is a great addition to our seasonal calendar and one that is enthusiastically anticipated by some visitors to the islands,” said Islands’ Partnership executive director, David Jackson.

“We look for photos that really do encapsulate the essence of Scilly and welcome photographers keen to showcase their talents in Visit Isles of Scilly’s marketing materials including the Visit Isles of Scilly Guide, our website and various promotional materials throughout the year.”

For further information about the competition and how to apply, click here.