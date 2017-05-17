New recruits at Classic Cottages

There’s been a raft of new jobs and promotions at Classic Cottages and its sister holiday companies, to help fuel continued growth.

Seven new jobs have been created, covering all areas of the business from IT to booking office.

Additionally, Daniel Harrison has joined the company as group financial controller following the retirement of Andrew Whitehorn after 18 years, and is supported by a new seasonal finance administrator, Kitty Pott.

Property manager, Jacqui Gulliford, has also retired after 26 years and been replaced by Lucy Morris, who covers south and mid Devon and Dartmoor.

IT Developer, Shane Cornish has moved to Classic’s sister company, Boutique Retreats, and two new roles have been created in IT filled by Rachel Hill and Joe Moore.

MD, Anthony Skitt, said: “Both Rachel and Joe offer IT Support to staff, customers and holiday cottage owners. With bookings for 2017 at an all-time high, our website and online booking systems are the backbone of our business. It’s essential that our IT runs smoothly and adding new team members into IT support helps us remain a leader in this field.”