Estate agent takes on a new aspect

Falmouth estate agent, Harding and Wakefield, is partnering with holiday lettings firm, Aspects Holidays.

Aspects’ property manager, Sarah Hart, will now work from Harding and Wakefield’s High Street office one day a week.

Harding and Wakefield director, Ben Wakefield, said: “We’re delighted to be able to partner with an established firm like Aspects Holidays, to offer our clients a broader range of services from experts within the property industry.

“We see this as a real opportunity to combine our skill sets, not only to help people during their property search but also with their existing property. Our High Street presence has already been a key factor in terms of our own business growth. We look forward to working with Sarah in the coming months, to build even further on the bespoke services we offer our customers.”

Founded in 1989, Aspects Holidays also has offices in St Ives, Hayle, Penzance, Newquay, Bude, and Mevagissey.