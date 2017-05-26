150th property milestone

Duchy Holidays has passed a significant milestone after signing up its 150th property.

The holiday lettings company now has a total of 155 properties on its books, following the addition of several new properties in the past few months.

“The addition of our 150th property [Crowjy Kernewek in Bolingey] is an important milestone for us,” said Chelsea Johnson from Duchy Holidays.

“It’s a reflection of how far we’ve come since Denise Udry started the business from home in 1994 with just 12 properties. We’re delighted that Duchy Holidays is now a substantial business in Perranporth with a glowing reputation among property owners and visitors.”