New Crantock Bay spa to open

Crantock Bay is developing a new spa that will feature Spiezia Organics’ range of products.

Due to be launched at the end of June, the spa represents the latest phase in a redevelopment that has seen the former Crantock Bay Hotel transformed into luxury self-catering apartments and the C-Bay Café, Bar and Bistro.

Owned and managed by the Eyles’ family, who first bought the hotel in 1951, the business enjoys magnificent sea views.

The collaboration with Amanda Barlow and Brian Hunter from Spiezia Organics is an important part of the new spa’s ethos.

“We’re full of admiration for the work Spiezia is doing to improve physical well-being – especially in terms of their Made for Life therapies which offer treatments for those going through cancer,” said director Nina Eyles.

“Many spas have to turn cancer sufferers away but our therapists will be trained in the accredited cancer touch therapy that provides holistic treatments, organic makeovers, nutritional advice and ‘a lot of love and hugs’.”

The products, which are handmade in Cornwall, are 100% organic – ensuring every member of the family can use them, including expectant mothers, babies and those who suffer from problems such as eczema and arthritis.