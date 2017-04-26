Employers award for Headland

The Headland Hotel & Spa in Newquay has been recognised as one of the top 30 best places to work in hospitality for the second year running.

A partnership between The Caterer and employee engagement expert, Purple Cubed, the awards recognise the 30 best employers across the UK’s hotel, restaurant, foodservice, pub and bar industries.

Darryl Reburn, The Headland’s general manager, said: “It may sound like a bit of a cliché, but we really are one big happy family here. The fact that such a prestigious awards body has also recognised what we do is really the icing on the cake.”