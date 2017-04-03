£3M investment for Bude

Peter Bull Resorts has given a boost to Bude’s tourism economy with over £3million invested in its two local holiday parks.

Bude Holiday Resort and Widemouth Fields have been given extensive upgrades ahead of the new holiday season.

Barry McGregor, MD at Peter Bull Resorts, said: “We are spending approximately £2.5 million at Bude Holiday Resort and have already spent £750k at Widemouth Fields.

“We are delighted to be bringing this level of investment to the Bude area and believe that the improvements that we are making will be of great benefit to the town in terms of increased visitor spend.”

Bude Holiday Resort, the larger of the two parks and the closest holiday park to Bude town centre, will be opening a new touring park capable of accommodating up to 100 touring caravans or large motorhomes on fully-serviced, hardstanding and landscaped pitches.

There is also a new outside pool with splash zone, a new beer garden and soft seat lounge area. Once work on site is completed the access road along Maer Lane will also be improved.