Video: International Male Choral Festival

Cornwall’s awe-inspiring land and seascapes set against singing highlights from the largest male choral event in the world, have created a heady mix in a film to launch the eighth biennial Cornwall International Male Choral Festival.

As choirs from across the globe prepare to converge on Cornwall for the long weekend of singing, concerts and competitions from April 27 to May 1, the work of choirs, film-makers, photographers and tourism leaders Visit Cornwall are all brought together to celebrate the festival’s past, present and future glories.

“We’re thrilled with our new little film because it showcases exactly what our wonderful Festival in this gorgeous part of the world is all about,” said director Rob Elliott.

“No-one seeing it will be in any doubt of what a fantastic time everyone has – from the singers in 60 choirs of all ages and nationalities to the 45,000 people who come to enjoy their music in this amazing setting.

“We know it will draw ever more people into Cornwall for this event – as well as attracting more choirs and visitors to future festivals.”

The master film-makers of Soundview Media drew together material including previous Festival footage shot by o-region and Video Arts, photographs of Cornish choirs in their iconic settings by Phil Monckton and Visit Cornwall’s magnificent aerial shots including the Eden Project, the Minack Theatre, Newquay’s Fistral Beach and the Tate Gallery on Porthmeor Beach in St Ives.

A rousing soundtrack is provided by the winners of the 2015 Festival Männerstimmen Basel, from Switzerland, as well as other choirs from past Festivals.

Visit Cornwall chief executive, Malcolm Bell, added: “This festival is hugely significant for Cornwall – with the thousands of people it attracts here and the massive impact they have on our economy at a crucial early point in the tourism season.”