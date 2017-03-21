Luxury lettings specialist, Cornish Gems, has celebrated its tenth anniversary with the relaunch of its Coffee Lounge in St Ives.

The Cornish Gems team came together to open the new reinvigorated Coffee Lounge, which includes a new patisserie, for its tenth birthday party.

“Ten years have flown past,” said co-founder, Julianne Shelton. “However, our anniversary gives us the chance to all get together and reflect on the colossal achievements for the company, the team and all our owners in the last decade.”