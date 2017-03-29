This week marks the start of the summer season at Cornwall Airport Newquay with Ryanair flights to three European destinations getting underway.

Flights to Alicante, Frankfurt-Hahn and Faro commence their twice-weekly services as well as Flybe’s daily Birmingham and Stansted flights making a return and the increase in the Manchester service from one to two flights daily.

Cornwall Airport Newquay was officially recognised as the fastest growing Airport in the UK in 2016, with 48% growth in passenger numbers.

With Ryanair’s new route to Faro and a new route starting to Cork with Aer Lingus Regional in May, as well as significant frequency increases on key domestic routes to Manchester, Leeds Bradford, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast, the airport is forecasting that 2017 will be the busiest since 2008 and its fourth consecutive year of double digit growth.

Airport MD, Al Titterington, said: “It’s always an exciting time of year when the summer flying programme commences and with this expected to be our busiest summer in nine years we’re geared up and ready to start welcoming even more passengers through our doors.

“We’re pleased to be welcoming expanded route networks with Ryanair, Aer Lingus and Flybe this summer and to be able to offer even better choice and availability for those wishing to travel to or from Cornwall for their business or leisure requirements.”

Marking the start of summer at Cornwall’s growing Airport, there were free tasters of Portugal’s favourite tipple for all departing passengers yesterday evening (March 28) to celebrate the inaugural flight of Ryanair’s new service to Faro.