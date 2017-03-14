Sands opens new spa

Sands Resort Hotel & Spa is set to open its new Moroc Spa Garden to the public tomorrow (March 15).

Inspired by the warm colours, aromatic scents and peaceful atmosphere of a Moroccan indoor garden, Moroc is “an invigorating sanctuary for couples, individuals and groups to escape the turmoil of life and a chance to recharge body, soul and mind”.

“We were looking for something different from the usual 4 star spa experience, something that would set us apart from other spas,” said Sands MD, Nicholas Malcolm.

“Travelling to Marrakesh I was inspired by the colours, the sounds, the food and the music. Visiting the superb Majorelle gardens, I decided to create a Moroccan spa experience in Cornwall that combines a spa garden, relaxing Riad lounge and a treatment room for two, where guests can get pampered with our signature rituals.

“We also have plans to use the space for exclusive Moroccan dinner parties, hosting up to ten guests who can enjoy the spa garden followed by a Moroccan inspired buffet. It’s been great fun creating Moroc with my team and I hope Cornwall will enjoy this flavour of Marrakech.”