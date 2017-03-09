The Royal Duchy Hotel’s Pendennis Restaurant has re-opened after months of work to reinforce the existing structure in preparation for the construction of another two floors above.

Phase two of the project, which will see the creation of six new deluxe, sea-facing bedrooms, will commence in October 2018.

2017 marks the 40th anniversary of The Royal Duchy as a Brend Group hotel and the seafront, four-star building has seen many improvements over the years.

This latest development will increase the number of guest rooms to 50 in total, with all the new accommodation enjoying views over Falmouth Bay.

“The ground works necessary to support the extension of our second storey meant we had to close our main restaurant in January,” said Brend Area Director John Allen. “During that time, guests have been dining in our Terrace Lounge. Now the Pendennis Restaurant has re-opened and, having been completely refurbished, is looking even better than before.”