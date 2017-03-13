Worval Holdings, the family-run business behind Classic Cottages, has now grown to become the second-largest privately-owned holiday cottage company in the UK.

The company, which has doubled in size in the last five years, covers a huge patch of the south and west and hasn’t ruled out further growth over the next five years.

“Our business model of combining organic growth with an acquisition strategy is working well for us and for our owners,” said Classic Cottages Group chairman, Simon Tregoning.

“We are looking to double again in the next five years which could mean a weekly turnover of around £1million.”

Worval, whose brands include Aspects, Boutique Retreats, Roseland Holiday Cottages, Wight Locations and, at its core, Classic Cottages, now offers customers a choice of holiday properties from Land’s End to East Wight.

“Our growth means we now have a total of 1,705 properties across our brands giving customers plenty of choice,” Tregoning added.

With consumer spend via Worval currently at an estimated £25 million per year, the company, which also includes Classic Glamping, plays a significant role in Cornwall’s tourism industry providing direct and indirect employment and secondary spend.

“All of our brands are going from strength to strength,” says Tregoning. “Classic Cottages has more cottages in Cornwall than any other agency, Aspects Holidays is about to open another office in Mevagissey and Boutique Retreats has become the UK’s leading premium boutique cottage company and continues to grow organically at an extraordinary rate.”