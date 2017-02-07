Town Crier a Tourism Superstar?

Falmouth Town Crier, Gemma Garwood, has reached the finals of VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar 2017 competition and needs your vote to claim the coveted title.

She is one of ten finalists selected from nominations from across the country and as part of the competition, which is supported by The Mirror newspaper.

Nominated for the award by Visit Cornwall, Garwood, who at 32 is currently the youngest Town Crier in the UK, has been in the role since March 2016 and quite literally shouts Falmouth’s praises while walking round the town making people smile.

“Gemma is very active in the local community and eagerly spreads the message of Falmouth as a premier tourism destination far and wide,” said Malcolm Bell, CEO of Visit Cornwall.

“She is a showcase for the inspirational talent and passion that is so prolific here in Cornwall. A vote for Gemma is a vote for Cornwall!”

“Gemma does so much more than just shout about her town, she helps improve it and is so deserving of this award,” added Richard Wilcox, Falmouth Business Improvement District manager.

“As well as coordinating spring cleaning efforts with local businesses she was involved in the GB High Street of the Year Awards and is currently organising a competition to elect a young Town Crier for Falmouth from local primary schools.”

Visit mirror.co.uk/tourismsuperstar to find out more about Gemma, see who she’s up against and to cast your vote.

The winning Tourism Superstar will be announced during English Tourism Week 2017 (March 25 – April 2).