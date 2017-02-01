Hendra Holiday Park has been accepted as a Platinum level GreenLeader into the TripAdvisor GreenLeaders programme.

The scheme helps travellers around the world, plan greener trips by highlighting accommodation providers engaging in environmentally-friendly practices.

Hendra director, Jon Hyatt, said: “We had been considering applying for the GreenLeaders programme for a while having spent some time going through all the criteria to see if we these awards might be an opportunity for a holiday park, as TripAdvisor is primary designed for hotels and other types of serviced accommodation.

“We hoped to at least get on the first rung of the awards levels so it was with huge delighted that we received the fantastic news that we have achieved Platinum level straight away.”