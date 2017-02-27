Fistral Leisure has won a contract to run the on-site bars at the Boardmasters Festival.

In previous years, the bars have been run by a national partner, but following a successful trial last year, Fistral has now secured a three-year contract.

In addition, Redruth-based music promoter, SW1 Productions, has also secured a new three-year deal for all of the band booking and on-site artist liaison. The company has worked for Boardmasters for the last 11 years, but previously on a year-to-year basis.

Andrew Topham, co CEO of Boardmasters organiser, Vision Nine, said: “Wherever possible and appropriate, we will work with Cornish companies and suppliers. Whilst our previous licensing agreements have meant that we have only been able to negotiate and contract our brilliant team of suppliers on-the-ground on an annual basis, our new, longer term license agreements mean that we can all work together to build the future events and festivals now.

“We can also build in an economy of scale and bring more long-term business security for partners like Fistral Leisure and SW1, for their employees and contractors, and for us.”

According to recent research, Boardmasters brings an estimated £40 million into the Cornish economy and employs more than 3,000 local people.

Boardmasters 2017 will be held from August 9-13.