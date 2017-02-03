Busiest January on record reported

A Cornish holiday lettings company is reporting the busiest January in its 25-year history.

Cornish Horizons also tallied a 16% increase in bookings last month in comparison to those taken in January 2016.

Manager, Gemma Brown, said the majority of the January increase is down to holidaymakers booking a break before the main summer season (60%), but that those booking the summer school holidays also increased by 20%.

She also stated that the amount of people booking with pets has increased by over 17%, reinforcing Cornwall’s reputation as a dog friendly destination.

Brown said: “January is always an important month for us, as it sets the scene for the rest of the year and is a good indicator of how customers feel about their financial situation after the expense of Christmas and the New Year.

“It’s great to see that already people are making decisions early about how and where to spend their holidays this year.”