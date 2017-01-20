Classic Cottages has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Wight Locations on the Isle of Wight.

This latest acquisition – the second in 12 months – sees Classic’s parent company, Worval Holdings, grow to become the second largest privately-owned holiday cottage company in the UK.

Worval, whose brands include Aspects, Boutique Retreats, Classic Glamping and, at its core, Classic Cottages, now offers customers a choice of holiday properties from Land’s End to East Wight.

Simon Tregoning, chairman of the Classic Cottages Group, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, said: “We’re delighted to add the Wight Locations to Classic’s portfolio.

“Our guests now have over 1,000 beautiful holiday properties to choose from. The Wight Locations team will continue to operate from the island’s office but now have the back-up, digital expertise and support from our head office.”

The acquisition was dealt with in Cornwall with legal representation from Truro based Murrell Associates and accountants Bishop Fleming taking care of the due diligence.

Financial details were not disclosed.