TripAdvisor accolade for Sands Resort

Sands Resort Hotel & Spa has been named as one of the winners in the Top 25 Hotels for Families UK category in the 2017 Travellers’ Choice awards.

In the 15th year of the awards, the world’s most outstanding properties were identified in the categories of Top Hotels, Bargain, B&B’s and Inns, Family, Luxury, Romance, and Small Hotels.

Travellers’ Choice award winners were determined based on the reviews and opinions of millions of TripAdvisor travellers around the globe.

Britta Hoffmann, marketing manager of the Sands Resort Hotel & Spa, said: “We are delighted to receive another award based on actual reviews of families who have stayed our hotel. We strive to provide families who visit us with the best experience possible and would like to thank them for helping us win this award.”