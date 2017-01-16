A new destination website for St Ives has gone live.

The St Ives Business Improvement District (BID), Tourism Association and Visitor Information Centre have worked together to create the website which showcases over 390 businesses in the seaside town including hotels, shops and restaurants.

The website caters mainly for tourists, although locals will also find the site useful with regular updates on events and places to eat. The website also features a hotel booking function, acting as a one stop shop for all.

St Ives BID Manager, Carl Lamb: “The feedback from the businesses in the town was that there wasn’t one main site for them to suggest for people to visit, and that is why we decided to invest into this, teaming up with St Ives Tourism Association and St Ives Visitor Information Centre.

“We wanted something fresh and modern to reflect the feeling of the town, whilst staying true to the history and seaside feel to the town.”

The website aims to encourage more visitors especially in the quieter months, with suggestions of things to do on rainy days in St Ives, history and heritage of the town.

The website has been designed by local St Ives design company Meor.