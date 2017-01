Holiday lettings business, Cornish Horizons, has appointed a new property manager for the St Ives and Carbis Bay area.

The addition of Ashleigh Allwood brings the full complement of staff at Cornish Horizons up to 21. She said: “I’m really enjoying my new role and already talking to a number of owners who are at various stages of letting their property.”

Prior to joining Cornish Horizons, Allwood lived in the French Alps for two years, managing holiday lets abroad.