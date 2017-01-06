A new summer route from Cornwall Airport Newquay has been announced.

Commencing on May 6, Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, will fly twice-weekly to Cork, in addition to the existing service it runs to Dublin.

Confirming the news today, Martin Saxton, chief commercial officer at Stobart Air, said: “Cork is a vibrant city and a popular destination in Ireland and we’re delighted to add this route to our services from Cornwall Airport Newquay.

“The addition of Cork reflects the ongoing success of our route network and our services from Cornwall. We’re keen to provide value, choice and key connections for our customers and are confident this route will be a very popular destination for summer 2017.”

Cornwall Airport Newquay MD, Al Titterington, added: “The Irish market is a key target for growth and our partnership with Aer Lingus Regional continues to flourish with the addition of Cork this summer.

“Cork is an exciting development in our route network offering two-way access between Cornwall and southern Ireland and will boost both regions’ tourism industries which is great news, especially for the UK’s #1 tourism destination.”