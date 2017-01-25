£150k grant for Cornwall 365

Cultural tourism in Cornwall is set for a further boost thanks to a £150k grant awarded to Cornwall 365.

Against fierce competition nationally, Cornwall 365, which brings together the tourism and cultural industries, was awarded the funds by the Arts Council England and Visit England. The grants are being made through Cultural Destinations, an initiative that was developed by the Arts Council as a result of a three-year partnership with Visit England.

The aim of the programme is to enable arts and culture organisations, working in partnership with destination organisations and other tourism partners, “to increase their reach, engagement and resilience”.

In Cornwall the funding will be used to build upon Cornwall 365’s work, developing Cornwall’s artistic and tourism sectors by supporting young people to be cultural ambassadors, alongside building a distinctive events programme, and creating a new travel app for Cornwall.

Fiona Wotton, director of Cornwall 365, said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to extend the work of Cornwall 365.

“Tourism and the creative industries are very significant sectors in the Cornish economy and by working in partnership we are connecting new audiences with our year-round cultural experiences, creating economic value and celebrating our distinctive and fascinating region.”

Cornwall 365 is a network of leading cultural and tourism organisations and since its launch in 2014, has been helping locals and visitors to experience “a deeper sense” of the region.