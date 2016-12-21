A project to develop a new mountain bike trail centre in Cornwall has successfully raised funds for a feasibility study.

In total £10k is needed to pay for all of the reports and impact assessments for the proposed site near Bodmin. The £6k required for the feasibility study has now been secured, with a Crowdfunder campaign raising £2,261 in donations from 120 supporters, and the balance contributed by private investors.

Bikepark Cornwall’s Greg Robinson said: “We are passionate about making Bikepark Cornwall a reality. We want to build something special for Cornwall that will be used and enjoyed by generations of riders.”

The feasibility study work has now begun, with the consultant looking at the viability of the proposed site.

The research will cover all aspects of the suitability of the location: from identifying potential trail routes, features and design; to a rigorous analysis of the business modelling, site access, health benefits, and potential impact on the surrounding area.

Consideration will also be given to the mid-Cornwall development strategy, community use, and the impact on tourism in the region.

The feasibility study is due to be completed in mid-January 2017. If results are favourable, the next step will be to develop an application to secure planning permission.