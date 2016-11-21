All set for Tourism Summit

Leading experts from across the tourism sector are coming together next week to discuss the future of the industry at a one-day Tourism Summit organised by Visit Cornwall.

Taking place on Friday December 2 at the Royal Cornwall Showground, this flagship event has been as billed as an invaluable opportunity for local tourism businesses to tap into expert knowledge and gain hands-on business improvement ideas to help them thrive in 2017 and beyond.

Guest speakers will include Sally Balcombe, CEO of VisitBritain and VisitEngland; Bernard Donoghue of the Tourism Alliance; Amanda Burns from Great Western Railway and well-respected destination marketer and brander, Roger Pride from brand consultancy Heavenly.

There will also be updates from Visit Cornwall and interactive seminars on marketing to UK and European audiences, making the most of film & TV and cultural tourism.

“We have designed our first-ever Tourism Summit so that it is action packed from the beginning of the day until the end,” said Visit Cornwall chief executive, Malcolm Bell. “It will give businesses access to some of the leading minds in our field and offer practical know-how so that they can grow and develop. The day is sure to get everyone buzzing and looking ahead to next year.”

Tickets are £32 per person (£22 for Visit Cornwall members) and are available here.