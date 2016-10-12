Cornwall a hit in Good Hotel Guide

Cornish hotels feature heavily among the Editor’s Choice Awards in the Good Hotel Guide 2017.

The Good Hotel Guide 2017: Great Britain and Ireland, celebrates the best independently-owned hotels of their kind in the UK and Ireland.

Its Editor’s Choice awards highlight the top ten hotels in a total of 20 designated categories

Four Cornish hotels feature in this year’s Seaside category – The Old Coastguard in Mousehole, Idle Rocks in St Mawes, Driftwood Hotel in Portscatho and The Nare in Veryan-in-Roseland, while three are ranked in the Family section – Fowey Hall, Bedruthan Hotel and Spa, and The Tresanton.

The Mullion Cove Hotel is ranked among the ten best Rooms with a View as well as in the Dog Friendly category.

Other Cornish hotels to feature among the Editor’s Choice Awards are The Scarlet (Spa), The Old Rectory in Boscastle (Value) and the Boskerris Hotel in St Ives (Walking).