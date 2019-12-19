Airport issues London link statement

Cornwall Airport Newquay has issued a statement to reassure passengers on the future of its link to London.

Flybe’s four-times a day service to London Heathrow began, amid much fanfare, in April, replacing a previous service which flew into London Gatwick, under the Government-funded public service obligation (PSO).

However, following its sale to a consortium including Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group, the future of the Heathrow route has been thrown into doubt, with ticket sales unavailable beyond March 28.

The airport has now issued a statement saying it expects ticket sales beyond March 28 to commence in the New Year. It doesn’t stipulate Heathrow, however.

The statement reads:

“To reassure passengers, we can confirm that tickets on the London PSO service beyond 28 March 2020 are expected to be on sale from the week commencing 6 January 2020.

“Although passengers can currently only book travel on the service between Newquay and Heathrow until the end of March, the PSO service to London is contracted to operate four daily flights, seven days per week until October 2022 and that commitment remains unchanged.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this delay to tickets being on sale is causing to passengers using the service but we are working with Flybe to optimise the route and ensure that Cornwall has the best available connectivity to London and beyond.”