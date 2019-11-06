Penzance Helicopters has launched a scheme offering reduced fares for Isles of Scilly residents.

The new Isles of Scilly helicopter service will get underway in March, flying direct from the purpose-built heliport in Penzance to both St Mary’s and Tresco.

The Residents Helicopter Travel Club (RCHT) will offer those living on the islands a 15% reduction in airfares all year round.

Heading up the operation is the newly appointed general manager Justin Wood – a former Isles of Scilly helicopter pilot who flew for over a decade, until the previous Penzance operation ceased in 2012.

He said: “Re-establishing the helicopter link to the Isles of Scilly will be the highlight of my career.  It’s a great pleasure to be part of the team bringing a fast and convenient service to Scilly – benefitting both island communities and visitors alike.

“The Residents Helicopters Travel Club is our new initiative which we hope will help our local residents benefit from the new service.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here