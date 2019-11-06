Penzance Helicopters has launched a scheme offering reduced fares for Isles of Scilly residents.

The new Isles of Scilly helicopter service will get underway in March, flying direct from the purpose-built heliport in Penzance to both St Mary’s and Tresco.

The Residents Helicopter Travel Club (RCHT) will offer those living on the islands a 15% reduction in airfares all year round.

Heading up the operation is the newly appointed general manager Justin Wood – a former Isles of Scilly helicopter pilot who flew for over a decade, until the previous Penzance operation ceased in 2012.

He said: “Re-establishing the helicopter link to the Isles of Scilly will be the highlight of my career. It’s a great pleasure to be part of the team bringing a fast and convenient service to Scilly – benefitting both island communities and visitors alike.

“The Residents Helicopters Travel Club is our new initiative which we hope will help our local residents benefit from the new service.”