Flybe rebranding as Virgin Connect

Regional airline Flybe has officially been rebranded as Virgin Connect.

Flybe was sold earlier this year to the newly-formed Connect Airways – a Virgin Atlantic-led consortium comprising Stobart Group, Cyrus Capital and Virign.

Connect Airways CEO, Mark Anderson, was joined yesterday (Oct 15) by over 200 Flybe staff for the official unveiling of the airline’s new name, with the overall re-brand scheduled to be completed next year.

“We are hugely excited by this milestone in our airline’s 40-year history,” said Anderson. “We will remain true to our heritage and reason for being, which is offering essential regional connectivity to local communities.

“At its heart, Virgin Connect will be passionately focused on becoming Europe’s most loved and successful regional airline.”