Christine Ourmières-Widener is set to step down as CEO of regional airline, Flybe.

She will leave the role on July 15, following the successful sale of the business to Connect Airways.

“It has been a privilege to lead Flybe over the past two years and to work with such an outstanding and dedicated team of professionals,” said Ourmières-Widener.

“Together, we have been able to secure the jobs of our loyal Flybe employees with the sale to Connect Airways and provide our customers and the UK with the vital transport and travel infrastructure they rely on, while preparing Flybe for a bright future under its new ownership.”

Flybe operates a number of routes out of Cornwall Airport Newquay, including four times daily to London Heathrow.