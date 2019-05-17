Cornwall Airport Newquay has extended its car park offering for long-stay passengers.

The airport has now opened P3 – a pre-bookable discounted car parking option for those passengers staying for four days or more.

P3 is a pre-book only car park, which is bookable through the Cornwall Airport Newquay website and offers up to 50% off the price of on the day parking costs, while still only being a ten-minute walk from the main terminal entrance.

Airport MD, Al Titterington, said: ‘The new car park is a great offering for those passengers who are going on a longer break but would still like the convenience of parking at the airport.”

The new car park offers 94 spaces, increasing the available parking capacity at the airport significantly.

